Pyeongchang will be the smallest city to host an Olympics

With one year to Winter Olympics, small city thinking big Pyeongchang will be smallest city to host Games since Lillehammer in 1994 Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2k07jpj There is something about a secluded Olympic Games in a relatively small mountain town that sounds especially delightful in today's bigger-must-be-better sports world. The Winter Olympics always sneak up on us, coming so soon after the previous Summer Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.