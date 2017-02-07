Pyeongchang will be the smallest city to host an Olympics
With one year to Winter Olympics, small city thinking big Pyeongchang will be smallest city to host Games since Lillehammer in 1994 Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2k07jpj There is something about a secluded Olympic Games in a relatively small mountain town that sounds especially delightful in today's bigger-must-be-better sports world. The Winter Olympics always sneak up on us, coming so soon after the previous Summer Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|1 hr
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|9 hr
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|11 hr
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC