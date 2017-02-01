Premier League posts transfer profit ...

Premier League posts transfer profit for first time

LONDON: Premier League clubs have made a transfer window profit for the first time, despite near-record spending in January, thanks largely to two big-money moves to China and France playmaker Dimitri Payet's return home.Analysis by consultants Deloitte showed the clubs in English soccer's top flight splashed out an estimated 215 million pounds in the transfer window that closed on Tuesday but brought in 40 million pounds more than they paid out.That took the clubs' total spending for 2016/17 to almost 1.4 billion pounds, breaking last season's record of a combined one billion for the summer and January windows and confirming the Premier League as Europe's biggest spenders.French Ligue 1 clubs spent a total of about 130 million pounds in January, ahead of the Bundesliga on 85 million and Italy's Serie A on 80 million.Spanish La Liga clubs spent about 20 million pounds, although Real ... (more)

