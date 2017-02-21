Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in Dubai

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova and third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova both lost their opening matches at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday. Plikova fell 6-2, 6-4 to Kristina Mladenovic, while Cibulkova lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to Ekaterina Makarova in the second round after both had received byes.

