Players' Tribune launches ad campaign against hateful rhetoric and social injustice

Players' Tribune launches ad campaign against hateful rhetoric and social injustice The campaign debuts with a video featuring Derek Jeter, Von Miller, Danica Patrick, Michael Phelps and Karl-Anthony Towns. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k3qpvG HOUSTON - Just in time for the Super Bowl, and coincidentally timed just after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, The Players' Tribune, a media platform for professional athletes, launched a new campaign Friday morning called "Stand Up," featuring several well-known athletes speaking out against hateful rhetoric and social injustice.

