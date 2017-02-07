Paralympic champion Sascha Kindred has decided to retire from the sport
HEREFORD'S Sascha Kindred has decided to retire from Paralympic swimming after two decades at the top of the sport. Kindred - who won seven gold medals at six Paralympic Games and was made a CBE in the New Year's Honours list - has cited that the physical and mental demands is the reason why he is calling it a day.
