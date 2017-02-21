Pacquiao to fight Britain's Khan in 'super fight'

Multiple world champion Manny Pacquiao has agreed to fight Britain's Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan on April 23, both boxers said on Sunday. Boxing - Amir Khan in Las Vegas following his WBC Middleweight Title defeat to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas, United States of America - 8/5/16 Amir Khan after his defeat to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Filipino boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao speaks during a Senate investigation of a kidnapped South Korean businessman that was allegedly killed by policemen at the police headquarters in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.