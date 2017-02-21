Pacquiao to fight Britain's Khan in 'super fight'
Multiple world champion Manny Pacquiao has agreed to fight Britain's Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan on April 23, both boxers said on Sunday. Boxing - Amir Khan in Las Vegas following his WBC Middleweight Title defeat to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas, United States of America - 8/5/16 Amir Khan after his defeat to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Filipino boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao speaks during a Senate investigation of a kidnapped South Korean businessman that was allegedly killed by policemen at the police headquarters in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC