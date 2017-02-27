Pacquiao, Khan confirm April 23 bout

Pacquiao, Khan confirm April 23 bout

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Boxing legend and Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao has announced a date for this next fight -- April 23 -- against former British lightweight Olympic champion Amir Khan. Khan, who won a silver medal in 2004, confirmed on Twitter that his team had agreed to Pacquiao's terms and would meet him for a "super fight."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... Sun LeakedPhartxs 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 OpeningPhart 2
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) Feb 8 Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... Feb 8 GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,201,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC