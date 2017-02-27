Pacquiao, Khan confirm April 23 bout
Boxing legend and Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao has announced a date for this next fight -- April 23 -- against former British lightweight Olympic champion Amir Khan. Khan, who won a silver medal in 2004, confirmed on Twitter that his team had agreed to Pacquiao's terms and would meet him for a "super fight."
