Oscar Schmidt finally gets a taste of...

Oscar Schmidt finally gets a taste of the NBA ... sort of

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Brazilian basketball great and five-time Olympian joined a parade of retired NBA stars, current WNBA players, team owners, celebrity musicians and television personalities at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday night. A day after his 59th birthday, Schmidt went 2 for 2 in the game and scored four points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) Feb 8 Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... Feb 8 GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Jan 24 OakPharts 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,724 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC