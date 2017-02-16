Olympic shot put gold medallist Ryan Crouser 'light years' better than last year

The Rio Olympic shot put gold medallist started last year with an "absolutely terrible" performance, something he doesn't want to repeat at Sunday's much anticipated Big Shot event in Christchurch. The 24-year-old, who is travelling with his father and coach Mitch, arrived in the Garden City on Wednesday morning, and was greeted at the airport by Kiwi shot put sensation Tom Walsh.

