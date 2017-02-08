Olympic and world champion Drouin swi...

Olympic and world champion Drouin switching it up, will compete in decathlon

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Derek Drouin may one of the world's greatest high jumpers, but he's a multi-event athlete at heart. And so while he was soaring to world and Olympic high jump gold, the 26-year-old from Corunna, Ont., never strayed far from his other love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? 4 hr Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) 13 hr Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... 14 hr GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Jan 24 OakPharts 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC