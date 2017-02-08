Olympic and world champion Drouin switching it up, will compete in decathlon
Derek Drouin may one of the world's greatest high jumpers, but he's a multi-event athlete at heart. And so while he was soaring to world and Olympic high jump gold, the 26-year-old from Corunna, Ont., never strayed far from his other love.
