Olympian set to compete in womena s modern pentathlon final in Pomona

POMONA >> The women's final of modern pentathlon's UIPM World Cup I will be held Saturday at Fairplex and The Claremont Club with 2008 Olympic gold medalist Lena Schoneborn of Germany among the competitors. Sarolta Kovacs of Hungary was the top scorer in Thursday's qualifying competition with 1,016 points, one more than Schoneborn.

