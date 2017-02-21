Olympian Max Whitlock reveals the Que...

Olympian Max Whitlock reveals the Queen is a fan of gymnastics

Read more: Milford Mercury

The Queen loves watching gymnastics, according to Olympic star Max Whitlock who was appointed an MBE for his services to the sport. Whitlock, the winner of Britain's first Olympic gymnastics gold medal, made history when he won gold in Rio on the floor, doubling his tally less than two hours later with victory on the pommel.

