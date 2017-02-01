NZ Olympic sprinter Natasha Hansen flies home for narrow victory at...
The Southland rider has been focusing on her job as an air traffic control tower operator in Hamilton, since the Rio Olympics. Hansen flew home in the final stages to take the elite women's 500m time trial at the 2017 Track National Championships in Invercargill.
