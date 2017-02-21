Nicole Scherzinger spends 5,000 on ch...

Nicole Scherzinger spends 5,000 on champagne

Read more: Anniston Star

The 38-year-old singer enjoyed a wild partying session at London's Paper nightclub with 10 friends on Tuesday evening following the end of London Fashion Week, which saw her fork out a whopping sum for 10 bottles of Dom Perignon champagne, which were A 500 each. The 'The X Factor' judge was in high spirits for the evening as she praised the club's dancers as being "really inspirational" and complemented them on their raunchy PaperDolls ensembles.

Chicago, IL

