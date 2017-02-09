Murray shocked when Shapovalov hit umpire in eye with ball
Andy Murray believes the incident which saw Denis Shapovalov, pictured, hit a ball at an umpire will result in the Canadian controlling his emotions more effectively And Murray believes the "freak incident" will be more of a deterrent than any fine or ban, ensuring the 17-year-old Canadian never does anything similar again. But the double Olympic champion had never witnessed such an incident as the one which saw Shapovalov fined 7,000 US dollars by the International Tennis Federation for striking a ball in anger at Arnaud Gabas, causing a black eye and defaulting his Davis Cup match with Great Britain's Kyle Edmund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Wed
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Wed
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Wed
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC