Murray shocked when Shapovalov hit umpire in eye with ball

Andy Murray believes the incident which saw Denis Shapovalov, pictured, hit a ball at an umpire will result in the Canadian controlling his emotions more effectively And Murray believes the "freak incident" will be more of a deterrent than any fine or ban, ensuring the 17-year-old Canadian never does anything similar again. But the double Olympic champion had never witnessed such an incident as the one which saw Shapovalov fined 7,000 US dollars by the International Tennis Federation for striking a ball in anger at Arnaud Gabas, causing a black eye and defaulting his Davis Cup match with Great Britain's Kyle Edmund.

