Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight again after leaked report
Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar has again found himself at the centre of doping allegations after a leaked report alleged he may have abused prescription medicines and drug infusions. Salazar, the head coach at the Nike Oregon Project in Portland, has consistently vehemently denied accusations of wrong-doing, while Farah himself has never been accused of any.
