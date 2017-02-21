Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in s...

Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight again after leaked report

Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar has again found himself at the centre of doping allegations after a leaked report alleged he may have abused prescription medicines and drug infusions. Salazar, the head coach at the Nike Oregon Project in Portland, has consistently vehemently denied accusations of wrong-doing, while Farah himself has never been accused of any.

