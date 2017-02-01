MLS last holdout as NASL joins USL in treating Canadian, U.S. players the same
The North American Soccer League has joined the United Soccer League in counting Canadian players as domestics south of the border, leaving Major League Soccer as the lone holdout. "Canadian players have played a big role in the development of our league on the field," NASL interim commissioner Rishi Sehgal said in a statement Thursday.
Cape Breton Post.
