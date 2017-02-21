MLB players union head says 2020 Olympics difficult
The head of the Major League Baseball Players Association says it will be difficult for big leaguers to participate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Baseball returns to Olympics after a 12-year absence for the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9 - in the middle of baseball's season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Wed
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC