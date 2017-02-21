Michael Phelps to testify before Cong...

Michael Phelps to testify before Congress in anti-doping hearing

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will be among one of the witnesses that will testify before Congress next week when the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations holds a hearing on the international anti-doping system. The hearing, titled "Ways to Improve and Strengthen the Anti-Doping System," is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 10:15 a.m. It comes less than one year before the 2018 Winter Olympics kick off in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

