McClure named USA men's gymnastics high performance director
Olympic silver medalist and University of California coach Brett McClure is the new high performance director for the USA men's gymnastics program. McClure's responsibilities will include working with elite athletes, elite coaches and the Men's Program Committee to develop and implement an international competition plan for the junior and senior national teams for 2020 and beyond.
