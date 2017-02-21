Makarova beats Cibulkova, advances to 3rd round in Dubai
Ekaterina Makarova advanced to the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships by beating third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Tuesday. The 37th-ranked Russian had lost her first three matches against Cibulkova, but Makarova eliminated the Slovak in the third round of last month's Australian Open.
