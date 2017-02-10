Lumbee gymnast Ashton Locklear inks deal with Nike N7
USA women's gymnast and Hamlet native Ashton Locklear signed an agreement to become the newest Nike N7 brand athlete ambassador earlier this week. "I want to thank Nike for this wonderful opportunity to become a Nike N7 ambassador," Locklear said.
