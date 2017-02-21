London police gets first female chief
Britain has appointed experienced counter-terrorism officer Cressida Dick, best known for heading an operation which led to the killing of an innocent Brazilian, as the first woman to head London's police force in its 188-year history. Dick, 56, becomes the most senior officer in the country, heading a force of some 43,000 officers and staff and controlling a budget of more than 3 billion pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Wed
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC