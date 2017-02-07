Leaked emails tarnish golden-boy Beckham
David Beckham's squeaky-clean image as a British cultural icon has taken a battering following the leaking of expletive-strewn emails in which he apparently raged about not receiving a knighthood. The former England football captain is said to have sworn in emails to his PR team after being told he would not be made "Sir David" by Queen Elizabeth II because of concerns about his tax affairs.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
