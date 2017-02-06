Laugher moves on from criticism of British Diving and insists there is no rift

Jack Laugher, left, who won Olympic gold with Chris Mears, right, is keen to move on from his criticism of British Diving Olympic champion Jack Laugher has moved on from his criticism of British Diving after his coach quit to take a job in Australia. Laugher, who with Chris Mears won Britain's first Olympic diving gold in Rio last August, hit out at the national governing body after Leeds coach Adrian Hinchcliffe departed.

