Kiwis turn to pedal power on America's Cup catamaran

Emirates Team New Zealand has secretly been using Olympic cyclist Simon van Velthooven for the last year to help its sailors transition from turning winches with their hands to using innovative cycling pedestals aboard its new America's Cup catamaran. Van Velthooven's work with the syndicate came to light in Auckland in recent days as the Kiwis tested and then christened the wing-sailed, foiling catamaran they will use in the 35th America's Cup this year in Bermuda.

Chicago, IL

