Kate Richardson-Walsh is being recognised for her outstanding career on the hockey pitch
Hockey's Olympic golden couple said receiving their honours at Buckingham Palace was the stuff that "dreams are made of". Kate Richardson-Walsh, 36, who captained Great Britain's women to a first Olympic hockey gold medal at Rio 2016 Olympics, collected an OBE.
