Jonny Brownlee sets his sights of world triathlon title

17 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

IMAGES of an exhausted Jonny Brownlee being helped over the Cozumel finish line by his brother Alistair made headlines worldwide last September. But now, Jonny is determined to hog the headlines for all the right reasons in 2017 as he targets world success and podium finishes.

