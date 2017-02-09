Johanna Konta and Heather Watson, pic...

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson, pictured, claimed important wins for Great Britain

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson secured Great Britain another victory in their Fed Cup campaign after winning both of the singles rubbers against Latvia in Tallinn. Britain, under the leadership of new captain Anne Keothavong, had opened their Euro/Africa Zone Group I Pool C round-robin fixtures by completing a 3-0 whitewash of Portugal on Wednesday.

