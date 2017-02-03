If only I'd tried, says Bolt - or played cricket
Pivoting one way on his swivel chair, eight-times Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt said that if only he had been more dedicated when he was young, he might have achieved so much more. "I was reckless," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC