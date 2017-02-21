IAAF clears 3 Russians to compete at ...

IAAF clears 3 Russians to compete at European indoors

12 hrs ago

Track and field authorities have cleared three Russian athletes in time to compete next month at European indoor track championships and another high-profile event. The International Association of Athletics Federations established new criteria requiring Russian athletes to show they had been subject to compliant anti-doping systems while the Russian track federation is suspended for widespread doping.

