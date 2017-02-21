I had the time of my life on The Jump...

I had the time of my life on The Jump, says Sir Bradley Wiggins

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Sir Bradley Wiggins has told how he had the "time of his life" meeting new people on ski show The Jump, despite suffering an injury that forced him to drop out of the competition. He praised his co-stars for their progress and said he was gutted to leave them after fracturing his leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... 17 hr LeakedPhartxs 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 OpeningPhart 2
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) Feb 8 Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... Feb 8 GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC