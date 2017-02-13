'I brought Ronaldo to Italy to sign' ...

'I brought Ronaldo to Italy to sign' - Di Marzio explains how Juventus missed out on Madrid star

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Ballon d'Or holder was close to joining the Serie A champions at just 17 years old, but the deal fell through as Marcelo Diaz refused to leave Cristiano Ronaldo's big breakthrough at the top level of European football could have come at Juventus instead of Manchester United had a move not been derailed by a player who made just nine Serie A starts for the Italians. The Portugal international joined the Red Devils from Sporting in 2003 and spent six years at Old Trafford before going on to join Real Madrid for a then-world record fee of 94 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) Feb 8 Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... Feb 8 GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Jan 24 OakPharts 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,712 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC