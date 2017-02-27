Hockey ace Maddie Hinch: MBE ceremony...

Hockey ace Maddie Hinch: MBE ceremony more nerve-racking than Rio shoot-out

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Getting her MBE medal was "100 per cent" more nerve-racking than facing a penalty shoot-out in the Olympic final, according to British hockey hero Maddie Hinch. The 28-year-old goalkeeper saved four penalties as Britain beat reigning champions the Netherlands in a dramatic shoot-out to win Olympic gold in Rio 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mo Farah's coach Alberto Salazar in spotlight a... Sun LeakedPhartxs 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 OpeningPhart 2
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) Feb 8 Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... Feb 8 GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan '17 SectionPharts 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC