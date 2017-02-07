Harry is prince of strides
Prince William may be closer in line to the British throne, but brother Prince Harry bested him at a finish line. Harry, William and William's wife, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, raced a 50-meter sprint against each other Sunday at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as they promoted a mental-health campaign called Heads Together.
