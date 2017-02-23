Gymnastics Doctor Charged with 22 Cou...

Gymnastics Doctor Charged with 22 Counts in Sex Assault Case

A former gymnastics physician who's accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls in his care is facing a new round of criminal allegations. Larry Nassar has been charged with 22 felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said Wednesday.

