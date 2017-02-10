Gerald Washington a " from USC to heavyweight title shot
Gerald Washington, seen celebrating with quarterback Mark Sanchez during a 38-3 victory over Notre Dame in 2008, was a defensive end at USC. Frankly, we'll be surprised if Gerald Washington lasts long in his challenge to heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder when they tangle Feb. 25 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
