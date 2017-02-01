Gabriel Jesus is latest ingredient in youthful City refresh
Marveling at the prodigious talent of Gabriel Jesus from afar, Pep Guardiola had to wait six months to discover if the Brazilian was equipped for the challenges at Manchester City. "You never know," Guardiola said back then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC