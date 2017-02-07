Fernandinho insists Gabriel Jesus wil...

Fernandinho insists Gabriel Jesus will take time to settle at Manchester City despite stunning start

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Fernandinho has warned it will take Gabriel Jesus time to settle at Manchester City , despite his outstanding start to life in English football. Fresh from helping Brazil to Olympic gold and Palmeiras to the championship, the 19-year-old is now looking to build on such success at the Etihad Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... 54 min GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Jan 24 OakPharts 2
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC