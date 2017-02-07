Fernandinho insists Gabriel Jesus will take time to settle at Manchester City despite stunning start
Fernandinho has warned it will take Gabriel Jesus time to settle at Manchester City , despite his outstanding start to life in English football. Fresh from helping Brazil to Olympic gold and Palmeiras to the championship, the 19-year-old is now looking to build on such success at the Etihad Stadium.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|54 min
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
