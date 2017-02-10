Federer enjoys his 1st day at the races as Vonn, Feuz excel

Lindsey Vonn of the United States, right, Roger Federer, Swiss tennis player, left, and his wife Mirka, center, look on during the men downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Swit... . Lindsey Vonn of the USA reacts in the finish area during the women's downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.