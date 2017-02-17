Farah wins final indoor race of caree...

Farah wins final indoor race of career in European record

" Mo Farah marked the final indoor race of his career by breaking his own European record over 5,000 meters in a win at the Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday. The four-time Olympic champion won in 13 minutes, 9.16 seconds, beating Bahrain's Albert Rop in a sprint for the line.

