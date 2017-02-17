Dina Asher-Smith is out of the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday
The 21-year-old sprinter, who won Olympic bronze as part of Britain's 4x100 metres women's relay team at Rio 2016, misses Saturday's meet in Birmingham after rolling her ankle in training on Thursday night. The British 100m and 200m record-holder had been due to run in the 60m on Saturday but suffered injury in her final training session.
