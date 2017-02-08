Dibaba breaks women's 2,000-meter world record
Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia broke the women's 2,000-meter world record at the indoor Miting International de Catalunya in Spain on Tuesday. Dibaba's time of 5:23.75 bettered the world indoor best set by Gabriela Szabo in 1998 by almost seven seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|7 hr
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|15 hr
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|17 hr
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC