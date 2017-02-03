Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill backs Lord Co...

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill backs Lord Coe but has doubt over Russia's London return

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill believes Lord Coe is the right man to clean up athletics as she waits to discover when she will receive her gold medal from the 2011 World Championships. Ennis-Hill finished second behind Tatyana Chernova in the heptathlon in Daegu, but the Russian was subsequently banned for doping and had her results annulled.

