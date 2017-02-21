Dabang Mumbai aim to continue sensational campaign in HIL semi-final
Chandigarh, Feb 24: Maiden semi-finalists Dabang Mumbai will look to extend their dream campaign into the final of the Coal India Hockey India League when they face former champions Delhi Waveriders in a last four battle at the Chandigarh Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. Dabang Mumbai had failed to reach the semi-finals in the last two years of existence and this year they have changed that by displaying top-class hockey which enabled them to finish first in the league phase.
