'Cultural' change needed in Russia to lift ban: Coe

Russia still needs to demonstrate a "cultural shift" in its commitment to clean sport if its track and field athletes hope to compete under the nation's flag again, IAAF President Sebastian Coe said on Friday. Russia's athletics federation has been banned since November 2015 after an independent World Anti-Doping Agency probe exposed state-sponsored doping on a massive scale.

