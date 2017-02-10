Chris Mears soars above lifea s probl...

Chris Mears soars above lifea s problems in stunning naked shoot

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Gay Times

Chris Mears defies gravity in a stunning new naked shoot, which sees him taking off into the blue completely nude. The Olympic diver was the final ever star for Sport magazine's Uncovered feature , which sees famous athletes strip down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) Feb 8 Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... Feb 8 GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Jan 24 OakPharts 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,792 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC