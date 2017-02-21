Carli Lloyd arrival a landmark moment...

Carli Lloyd arrival a landmark moment for WSL, says Casey Stoney

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Liverpool Ladies defender Casey Stoney is relishing the chance to come up against the world's best player Carli Lloyd in the Women's Super League this year. Lloyd, 34, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and the 2016 FIFA Player of the Year, joined WSL champions Manchester City Ladies last week on a short-term deal from Houston Dash which will see her stay until the end of the Spring Series in May. Stoney, who joined Liverpool in December after leaving Arsenal, believes that Lloyd joining the Sky Blues shows how much the reputation of the WSL has grown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Wed OpeningPhart 2
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14) Feb 8 Phart Violently 2
News College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s... Feb 8 GamePharts 2
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Feb 1 Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC