Carli Lloyd arrival a landmark moment for WSL, says Casey Stoney
Liverpool Ladies defender Casey Stoney is relishing the chance to come up against the world's best player Carli Lloyd in the Women's Super League this year. Lloyd, 34, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and the 2016 FIFA Player of the Year, joined WSL champions Manchester City Ladies last week on a short-term deal from Houston Dash which will see her stay until the end of the Spring Series in May. Stoney, who joined Liverpool in December after leaving Arsenal, believes that Lloyd joining the Sky Blues shows how much the reputation of the WSL has grown.
