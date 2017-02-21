Canadian diving team reboots for 2020 Olympic push read comments

Canadian diving team reboots for 2020...

Canadian diving team reboots for 2020 Olympic push

CBC News

Three-time Olympic medallist Meaghan Benfeito is one of the Canadian divers beginning a new chapter after the retirement of her longtime syncho partner Roseline Filion. "I remember getting there and jumping on the trampoline and seeing them and feeling so intimidated and so nervous," she says about Benfeito and other Olympic divers.

