Canada names young squad for Concacaf U-20 qualifier in Costa Rica

Rob Gale's search for young soccer talent knows no borders, as evidenced by the Canadian under-20 coach's squad for the CONCACAF Men's Under-20 Championship later this month. The English coach estimates he has worked with 80-plus players over the last three years in refining his player pool.

