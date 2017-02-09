Canada names young squad for Concacaf U-20 qualifier in Costa Rica
Rob Gale's search for young soccer talent knows no borders, as evidenced by the Canadian under-20 coach's squad for the CONCACAF Men's Under-20 Championship later this month. The English coach estimates he has worked with 80-plus players over the last three years in refining his player pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Wed
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Wed
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Wed
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC